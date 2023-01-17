Randal Seyler has joined the staff of the Mavern Daily Record as managing editor.
Seyler previously served as the managing editor of The Courier in Russellville and the Jonesboro Sun.
"We are excited to welcome Randal to our team,” said Michelle Cummins, General Manager and Advertising Manager of the Malvern Daily Record. “His experience will be a great asset. Keep your eye open for new and exciting things to come."
“I am thrilled to be back home in Arkansas, and especially thrilled to be living in central Arkansas,' Seyler said. “I spent a lot of time in Benton and Little Rock during the summers, as well as Hot Springs, so it's exciting to be living in this area.”
Most recently, he was the editor of the Georgetown Times in Georgetown, S.C. He has an extensive career in community journalism, working at weekly and daily newspapers around the state and across the country during his 27-year career.
An Arkansas native, Seyler graduated from Pocahontas High School in Randolph County and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He began his journalism career in 1986 at the Berryville Star Progress and the Eureka Springs Times-Echo. His first editor’s position was with The Dumas Clarion in Desha County.
Over the years, Seyler has edited newspapers in Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico and South Carolina.
“To me, community journalism is important, and there's nothing I enjoy more than telling the stories of local people and organizations,” Seyler said.
Seyler may be contacted at 501-315-8228 or email rseyler@bentoncourier.com.