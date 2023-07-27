It’s a big week for the Saline County Career & Technical Campus, as indicated on their social media.
The Benton campus is a more recent expansion of the ASU Three Rivers system that caters to high school seniors in career and technical education (CTE), as well as adult students who are pursuing specialized career fields.
“CTE is focused on preparing students for careers whether a student is hoping to work soon after high school or wants to pursue a college degree,”as explained on their website. “Through hands-on experience, students gain a solid foundation in academic, technical, and employability skills and knowledge to pursue higher education or enter a career field.”
First, SCTCC hosted students for the CTE ATS ARS Youth Camp, “a career exposure camp for rising 9th graders,” the school shared on their Facebook page, along with pictures from the event. “Students will get exposure to welding, automotive, construction and the medical fields.”
Next, the campus in Benton hosted educators from around the state for the Career and Tech Student Organizations (CTSO) Advisor Training. “We welcomed over 150 educators from all over the state to receive the latest information about their specific organizations.”
The school also recently began the “hands-on” part of their Telecommunications Tower Technician program. The two-part course includes time in the classroom coupled with essential hands-on training that, as indicated in the pics on social media, is definitely not for the faint of heart.
As explained on the ASUTR course, “Utilizing curriculum designed in partnership with industry, participants have the opportunity to successfully complete the training needed to safely climb, install, and repair telecommunications equipment atop towers sometimes exceeding 200 feet in height.”
