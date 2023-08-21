READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County wishes to announce the executive Board officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Pictured from left: President, Jan Robertson (WAGE coordinator); Vice-president, Cathy Malone (President - Hot Springs VFW Auxiliary); Secretary, Ravonna Nichols (Administrative Assistant - Malvern Chamber of Commerce). Unavailable for picture was Treasurer, Crystal Ingram (LRPD Payroll).
We would like to remind everyone of our Mission Statement:
"The mission of Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, (LCHSC), Inc. is to attain and maintain excellence in staff development and management to decrease the problems in literacy and education within communities of Hot Spring County and help Hot Spring County communities better themselves."
This includes all the communities in the county. We hope to start classes soon in the Caney area. Approximately 50 percent of the working age population in our county reads at lower than a sixth-grade level. We are trying to reach that population. Our services are entirely free!
With increased enrollment we have a need for more volunteers. If you have two or more hours per week that you can commit to volunteering, you can change a person’s life. We conduct training and provide all materials necessary. If tutoring a student does not work for you, we always need volunteers in other areas. Share your talents with us.
Our services include:
*Reading Skills
*Math Skills
*Employment Skills
*Computer Skills
*English as a Second Language
*Health Literacy
*Financial Literacy
*Setting & Achieving Goals
Visit our office at 1135 E Page in Malvern. We are open 9am to 1pm Monday through Thursday. Contact us at the office at 501/229-1686 or Director, Vickie McNees at 501/304-1289.