Brian and Cathy Blair, owners of Beaver Country Store & Cafe in Glen Rose, pose with Patty Griggs and Brandi Lingo from the Hot Spring County Clerk’s Office, as Griggs presents the pair with their official “Retail Beer Alcoholic Beverage Permit.”
This document, coupled with the required state-issued permit Blair is already in possession of, means the local country store is the first establishment in HSC to offer beer for purchase. Budweiser employees were busy unloading the truck as soon as the permit changed hands, and locals will be able to take advantage of the convenience immediately.