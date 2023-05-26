Memorial Day weekend begins the annual Recreational Flow Release season from Remmel Dam. For those interested in floating from Remmel Dam to Malvern, our releases this weekend will be from Noon to five pm Saturday and Sunday.
It generally takes 3-4 hours to float from Remmel Dam to the Whitewater Park in Malvern so please plan accordingly. Our recommendation is to make sure you put in between noon and 3pm to take advantage of the flow. Any later than 3pm and you may end up walking for a significant portion of your trip as the water will fall quickly once the recreational flow is stopped from the dam.
Entergy will provide at least 3-5 hours of flow on Saturday and Sunday each week through Labor Day weekend, but we recommend you check our Facebook Page for information about the actual dates and times of the flows. You can also check flow rates from the USGS page. Around 3,500-4,000 cfs is a good level for recreational use. Click https://waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-location/07359002/... and bookmark this page for later use.
Remember to follow Arkansas Laws for Paddle Sports https://www.agfc.com/.../boating-information/paddle-sports/ and have a Safe and Fun time on the water this summer!