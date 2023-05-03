Dalton and Dakota Reid, brothers and current students at Magnet Cove High School, won top honors this past weekend at the 2023 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Commissioner’s Cup High School Bass Fishing Tournament, presented by Xpress Boats and held Saturday, April 29 on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.
Youth teams made up of two anglers, accompanied by a boat captain, took to the water to compete in two separate age divisions for prizes that include scholarship money, fishing gear and tackle, and bragging rights all year long. The top winners will also have their names highlighted on the coveted trophies and receive public recognition, in both this year’s AGFC Fishing Guidebook and at the 2023 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet in August.
