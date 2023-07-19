rcy last month have now been identified as belonging to an adult male from Hot Spring County.
Officers with the Searcy Police Department were notified on June 16 of “possible human remains” between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street in a wooded area, according to a report from THV11.
The finding was confirmed once officers reached the scene. First responders quickly collected the remains and sent them the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where they were later positively identified as belonging to Joshua Douglas Baker, 36, of Bismarck.
No word yet on how long Baker had been deceased when his remains were found. Cause of death has also not been released. The investigation is ongoing, and more updates will be shared as they become available.
Anyone who has information about Baker’s death, his associates or his last known movements should contact authorities with the Searcy Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.