There will be a recreational release of around 3600 cubic feet per second (CFS) from Remmel Dam on Saturday, July 29; Sunday, July 30; Saturday, August 5; and Sunday, August 6, from noon until 5 p.m..
“We will release 6,900 CFS for 9 hours each day Monday July 31 through Friday August 4 and Monday August 7 through Friday August 11,” the correspondence states. “More could be released on a non-scheduled basis for power generation and lake level management.”
Entergy closes vehicle access to the area below Remmel Dam each day “for safety reasons” at 10 p.m., and reopens the area at 5 a.m.
DeGray will release 5,500 CFS for approximately three hours each day, to occur on Friday, July 28; and Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 4; as well as from Monday, August 7, through Friday, August 11.
More could be released at DeGray “on a non-scheduled basis for power generation and lake level management.”
Officals ask that “Everyone please take note that when putting in at Remmel Dam, water released during generation takes approximately 2 hours to reach the Malvern whitewater park (most floats take 3-4 hours). Thus if we stop generation flows at 5 PM (like we do most weekends) you will only have roughly until 7 PM to make it to the park or you might have to walk for an extended portion of your trip. Entergy recommends putting in no later than 3 PM to make your trip the most enjoyable.”