Dr. Jami Lockhart and Dr. Mary Beth Trubitt with the Arkansas Archeological Survey recently visited an ancient Indian mound in Friendship that’s situated on a farm long-owned by Gunnar Shaffer’s family.
The archaeological scholars were there to conduct remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS) research, in an attempt to learn more about the Caddo Indian community that thrived in that area hundreds—even thousands—of years ago.
Shaffer found remnants of an old Indian trash pit on the family farm a couple of years ago and reached out to Trubitt, who works at Henderson State University’s Archaeological Research Station.
Lockhart and Trubitt began their survey of the site in 2021, and they returned earlier this month to take additional readings that, combined with the data they collected in 2021, will provide a fuller picture of what lies beneath the surface of the soil, and how it relates to our current understanding of native Caddo Indian culture.
“We had one piece of equipment. Now we’re doing the same area with two other pieces of equipment, so we’ll have three different maps to get a better idea of what’s there,” Trubitt said.
“Multiple pieces of equipment over the same site, gives you much better information about whats there, and [Lockhart] has an awful lot of experience processing the data and interpreting what it likely means, based on his experience,” she said.
The site was initially documented by Harvard archaeologist Philip Phillips in 1939 and was further examined by Henderson State University research archaeologist, Dr. Ann Early, in 1976. Not much research had been done in the intervening years, until Shaffer’s endless curiosity and passion for learning got the ball rolling again.
Shaffer was thrilled to assist the research team as they performed a gradiometry survey designed to detect thermoremanent magnetism, which is a strong indicator of burning, during the 2021 examination of the site. Caddo Indians were known to periodically burn down structures and rebuild on the same spot, so evidence of burning activity can point researchers toward specific areas that hold a wealth of archaeological data.
The mound was up to 20 feet in height at one time but is currently about 6-7 feet tall and spans an area of approximately 165 feet by 260 feet. The last round of testing helped researchers determine that there are, in fact, several structures likely to be hidden underneath the top layer of soil.
“We’ve got all these anomalies that are likely buildings—it’ll show whether they’re all at the same level, or if they’re all at different levels, different time periods,” Trubitt said.
“There are different shapes,” she said. “There are several big, circular structures and so you can get an idea of size, and then there are some rectangular features that we saw, too, and some lines of posts, or something like that.”
During the most recent survey, the team and Shaffer used equipment that measures both the level of moisture in the soil and the soil’s electrical resistivity, or how strongly a material permits or resists the flow of electricity. Lockhart and Trubitt will carefully analyze the data and add it to their prior knowledge, to hopefully learn more about the specific purpose of the structures and shed light on how the new findings align with their current understanding of history.
“What people have done, like a compacted floor even pretty deep a long time ago, still holds moisture differently than the area that’s undisturbed around it, so it show up on a map as having either higher or lower resistance than the soil around it,” Lockhart said. “What we’re looking for is contrast, with all of the devices.”
The research may also clear up a lot of misunderstanding about the purpose of these Indian mounds, which are found all over the country and assumed to be associated mostly with Indian burials. Some mounds are strictly tied to burial spots, but many of these sites were formed for other reasons.
“They were really covering up old structures,” Shaffer said. “They didn’t just bring a bunch of baskets of dirt and build a mound, they just kept burying the same houses, hundreds of years of houses.”
The research team spent several days on the project, first measuring the expanse of land surrounding the mound and dividing it into more manageable blocks, or “grids”, then precisely lining out several parallel rows within those grids with marked ropes and stakes.
They came back the following week and spent the better part of April 6 taking readings with the ground-penetrating radar and probe equipment.
“We have to do it sort of in stages because the work is somewhat time consuming, the field work portion of it, and it can be a little tedious,” Lockhart explained.
The research team performed the survey by slowly walking the devices back and forth through the outlined rows, while the ground-penetrating radar took underground measurements along the pre-determined path.
“I take individual readings at really close intervals,” Lockhart said.
“The antennae was set to take readings at a depth of three meters,” Lockhart said about the equipment’s capabilities. “We have antennas that are capable of going deeper, but the resolution’s not quite as good.”
Trubitt was busy manning a device that had an array of metal probes, or electrodes, mounted on a rigid frame reminiscent of a push mower. Trubitt and Shaffer, who was assigned a similar device, held the machines by the handle at the top and walked along the outlined rows, pushing the probes on the bottom of the device into the soil every 18 inches along her path. Lockhart took readings with a wheeled array that lacked probes but still had the underground measuring capability.
“Each of these things measure a different physical property,” Lockhart said. “What people do over time changes the physical properties of the soil.”
The findings will enable researchers to compile a unique sub-surface map of the area. Trubitt and Lockhart will not be conducting any sort of excavation at the site, so they will rely on the data collected through the more modern, non-invasive means of discovery.
“Sometimes we excavate based on those maps, so then you can see what’s actually down there and compare it to the electrical signature,” Trubitt said.
“This site we don’t plan to excavate because for one thing, we want to preserve the site,” she said. “For another thing, we know that there have been human burials found out here and we don’t want to uncover any more, we want to leave them alone.”
The findings from the archeological survey will be shared in an upcoming article. In the meantime, learn more about the Caddo Indians who lived in Hot Spring County by checking out the HSU Archaeological Research Station, through links found at www.hsu.edu. You can also view a vast collection of Caddo Indian artifacts in person at the college’s Caddo Center, located at 1067 President’s Dr. in Arkadelphia.