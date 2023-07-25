Join Baptist Health Foundation for an enjoyable event with purpose Thursday, Aug. 24, in Malvern, headlined by retired professional basketball player Joe Kleine.
This year’s Steak Soiree will be held at the Family Farm, 18448 Hwy. 67. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It will feature a steak dinner prepared by World Champion steak griller David Nelson and his team as well as entertainment and a silent auction.
Kleine is a 1985 graduate of the University of Arkansas and a former Razorback basketball player. He won a gold medal as a member of the 1984 U.S. Olympic basketball team, which was coached by Bob Knight.
In the first round of the 1985 NBA draft, Klein was the overall sixth pick. He played for seven NBA teams in his 15-year career with stops in Sacramento, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, New Jersey and Portland.
Additionally, Klein was a member of the 1998 World Champion Chicago Bulls and was an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Little Rock from 2007-2015. Klein has been inducted into the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Hall of Fame as well as the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Proceeds from this year’s Steak Soiree will benefit quality, compassionate care at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County.
Tickets for the Steak Soiree are $75 and are available at baptisthealthfoundation.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For any questions, please call Baptist Health Foundation at (501) 202-1839.