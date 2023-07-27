Revive Church in Malvern recently announced that their house of worship will once again be hosting “The Kick Back” for local youth in sixth through 12th grades.
“Mark your calendars now! Our Youth Rally—The Kick Back is back,” church officials shared on social media.
“Join us this 5th Sunday, July 30th, 10:30a.m. For an Anointed Word, Food, Fun, Games and of course, Door Prizes and BIG GIVEAWAYS” the post states. “We are again stomping the runway and giving away the latest Kicks!”
Revive Church is located at 1601 MLK Blvd., Suites 114 and 115, in Malvern. For more information about the church or the upcoming event, stop by their Sunday service or email ReviveChurchMalvern@outlook.com.