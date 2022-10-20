Executive Director with the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce, Lance Howell, has been super-busy this week. In addition to the monthly Chamber Breakfast coming up Thursday morning and the fabulous FALL BINGO event planned for Friday evening at the Malvern-HSC Boys & Girls Club, Howell joined with other local leaders to officially welcome two vital nonprofit organizations to the area.
The Friends of the Library, a supplemental organization that supports the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library, had a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at their newly updated facility, located at the corner of Ash and 2nd Streets. The group has been around for awhile now but are excited to finally have an official home/meeting place.
In attendance were Howell and several employees of the Malvern-HSC Library, members of the Friends of the Library Board, Library Foundation members, and other notable community leaders who all share a similar love for reading and a desire to promote that same spirit within the community.
The building being utilized by the Friends of the Library recently underwent an extensive remodeling and is now more accommodating to volunteers and library associates who meet and work together to support the library. The structure has space that will be used for board and volunteer meetings, training, planning future activities, and storing books being offered for sale to directly benefit the library’s current programs and future projects.
Howell spoke briefly before Library Director Clare Graham thanked the attendees for joining the celebration, along with the various board members, employees and volunteers who have all been working diligently to make the new meeting space warm, inviting and ready for immediate use.
Anyone interested can become part of the Friends of the Library by paying a small membership fee and making themselves available to participate in relevant meetings or events. For more information about the Friends of the Library, visit the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library at 202 E. 3rd St. or call 501-332-5441.
On Wednesday morning, staff and volunteers with Tri-Lakes CASA were joined by Howell and many other caring citizens of HSC, all of whom were happy to welcome this crucial child advocacy group back to the area.
Tri-Lakes CASA is an organization that trains and supports volunteers to serve as legal advocates for kids caught up in the foster care system. CASA volunteers give these kids a voice throughout the legal processes related to their case, and an honest representation in the courtroom.
Tri-Lake CASA’s vision, according to their website: “We envision a community where every child is given the opportunity to thrive in a loving and permanent home with a promising future.”
Tri-Lakes CASA previously had a facility in Malvern that was closed in Dec. 2019, and the subsequent setting-in of COVID stalled the group’s efforts to rejoin the HSC community until, as Executive Director Suzanne Heron shared, local community leader Kinney Black gave the organization a great opportunity to procure his former business establishment at 324 E. Page Ave.
The business has since been revamped for the new purpose, and CASA Advocate Supervisor Tiffany Barnes will be based out of the Malvern location to serve the HSC community.
Thanks to Black’s generosity and the tireless dedication of their staff and volunteers, Tri-Lakes CASA can now better serve the needs of children and teens from HSC who are living in the foster care system, in close partnerships with the Arkansas Dept. of Human Services and the various legal, medical and social work professionals assigned to each case.
For more information about the services and resources provided through Tri-Lakes CASA in HSC, call 501-321-9269 or visit www.trilakescasa.org.