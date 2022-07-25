Dr. Wendy Richter, former library archivist at Ouachita Baptist University and state historian/director of the Arkansas State Archives, paid a visit to the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chamber Breakfast Thursday morning at the ASU Three Rivers campus to speak about the history of the Ouachita River Valley and some almost-forgotten communities that once thrived along the river’s path.
Howell then introduced Richter, who has a reputation of being an exhaustive researcher, a brilliant writer and an expert in Arkansas history. Richter has over 35 years of experience in archival records and came to share her knowledge concerning the impact Blakely Dam had on the now-lost communities of the Upper Ouachita River Valley.
Richter began by noting how much central Arkansas residents and visitors enjoy swimming, boating and otherwise having fun on the Ouachita River and its associated waterways, but we don’t often wonder about the people or places that used to occupy the land where the river now runs.
Richter has done extensive research on the topic because of both her love affair with history and her personal ties to the region.
Ritcher’s ancestors moved to the Upper Ouachita River Valley before the Civil War, and her parents and grandparents lived in Buckville throughout the early 1900s, but decades of rumors and dreaded anticipation of the river’s arrival led Richter’s ancestors to pick up roots between 1939 and the early 1940s. Most of their neighbors either beat them to the move, or likewise followed suit, leaving not much more than shadows behind them, and almost every trace of these quaint communities is now all but lost under the river’s swell.
“The whole place was just swallowed up in one gulp,” stated one former resident.
Buckville lies on the northern coast of the Ouachita River and is either a short boat ride or a 45 minute roundabout drive via automobile to Mountain Pine, sight of the manmade reservoir dubbed Lake Ouachita and Blakely Mountain Dam.
The Ouachita River is approximately 605 miles long, originating in the Ouachita Mountains near Mena and flowing south and east through the state and into Louisiana. Arkansas Power and Light first approached the idea of harnessing the river to control flooding and provide electricity for the region in the 1920s, but Blakely Dam wouldn’t be constructed until the Army Corps of Engineers took over the project in the mid-‘40s.
Arkansas Power and Light, under the direction of Harvey Couch, finished construction on Remmel Dam, creating Lake Hamilton in the process, and Carpenter Dam, which formed Lake Catherine, by the early 1930s. The Depression dulled the demand for electrical power, and Blakely Dam was put on hold until the government stepped in to finish the project, primarily to control frequent flooding of the river.
The dam is 1/4 mile wide at its base and was fully constructed by 1952, and the relative power plant went online in 1955. In those 30-odd years between the first mention of the river coming and the Corps breaking ground on Blakely Dam, most of the residents along the river valley moved away. Schools closed, church attendance declined, burials decreased, and residential numbers plummeted throughout those decades leading up to the dam’s construction.
But before the mass exodus, the communities of Buckville and Harold, which later became Cedar Glades, were very ordinary, typical rural areas that organically popped up near a busy crossroad that traversed much of the state and was a main thoroughfare during the mid-1800s and early- to mid-1900s.
Richter showed images of Pre-Civil War farmsteads and simple, ordinary folk busy with their typical daily tasks like hauling hay, building fences, tending to the animals and congregating at the church.
Church and education were important to the residents of this area, just as it was and still is all over rural Arkansas. Richter shared images of the Buckville School, the largest area school back then, as well as the Buckville Baptist Church and the Buckville Cemetery, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007 as the last surviving remnants of the beloved community.
The church is the only remaining original structure but was later moved from its original site to a spot right beside the cemetery. Richter shared a photograph of a huge crowd of worshippers who gathered in 1912 to witness the baptism of at least 27 fellow congregates.
This region of the Upper Ouachita contained vibrant communities whose residents held frequent public gatherings and events, established local organizations and clubs like a local Freemason lodge and had some small businesses and typical farming operations. These people had favorite hangout spots, normal daily routines and lives very similar to other rural residents throughout the state.
One surprising note was the fact that many people in the Upper Ouachita River Valley grew cotton, a mean feat in the rocky soil dominating the region. Cotton was a reliable crop they could count on for a quick influx of cash, and there weren’t many jobs to be found in the area.
Another pleasant surprise was news of the annual gatherings former Buckville residents and their descendants still hold to celebrate and keep the community’s history alive. They come back to the area for picnics, fellowship, and the chance to make new memories in their ancestral region, even if they can no longer reside there.
One attendee of these gatherings said the reunion is like magic, as it brings the chance to appreciate both the church and the water in an oddly harmonious way.
“The water is what forced them away, but the church is what brings them back there,” Richter said.
For more detailed information about the topic, check out Richter’s written presentation, “Swallowed Up in One Gulp: Lost Communities of the Upper Ouachita River Valley” online through the OBU library’s Scholarly Commons archives.