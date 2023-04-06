The Hot Spring County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Wendy Richter to their monthly meeting Monday evening to talk about her new book, “Presenting the Past,” a collection of some of the best historically-based articles she’d previously penned for the Malvern Daily Record within the last decade.
“It’s 164 pages with that variety of stories, of subjects, and time periods, as well, so we get a good taste of different things that went on at different times here in Hot Spring County and the surrounding area,” Richter said in her introduction.
Dr. Richter is an esteemed historian and former director of the Arkansas State Archives. She resides in Donaldson and has accumulated a wealth of knowledge specifically about HSC’s rich history, including notable individuals and events that have taken place since settlers started coming to the area in the early to mid-1800s.
She began her presentation with a little basic info on the county’s past. HSC began as part of Clark County, one of only five counties in existence when Arkansas Territory was established in 1819. Clark County was likely named after William Clark, then-territorial governor of Missouri and famed explorer of the Lewis & Clark Expedition duo.
“When Hot Spring County broke off from Clark County in 1829, it was pretty large, too,” Richter said. “ HSC was named for the popular hot springs that were part of the newly portioned area until Hot Springs became part of Garland County in 1873.
