Ross Family Electric, a locally-owned, family based electrical business, has been gathering donations to benefit first responders and distributing them weekly to different volunteer fire departments in the region.
Owner Sean Ross said it’s the least he can do for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily for HSC citizens and visitors who find themselves in need of emergency assistance. Sean’s wife, Nomie, said her husband is the driving force behind the effort and is truly passionate about helping the local heroes.
Ross Family Electric has been donating snacks and drinks to a different volunteer fire department each week for about a month now, and Sean said the company is excited to continue the weekly outreach as a small token of their personal gratitude for the first responders’ daily dedication.
Sean is moved by the job these heroes do, and by the fact that some of them are full-time firefighters who put in extra hours as volunteers because they know how much they are truly needed in the field.
Sean has also noticed how many of these volunteers are just regular guys with regular jobs who have somehow found the courage to serve in such a critical capacity. He’s gotten a kick out of helping familiar faces, in particular.
“Some of these guys are electricians and plumbers—and I mean, I walk up there and in every single fire station so far, I have recognized somebody,” he said.
“These are people I know, and it’s awesome to get to walk in and they go, ‘Sean, what are You doing here?’ and I just walk up to them and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m here to give you guys some waters and Gatorades, a little bit’ and he’s like, ‘Really?’,” he said.
“They’re all like, ridiculously appreciative and I mean, I’m showing up to give these guys just something, just to do something to try to help them, to brighten their day, and they’re telling me ‘Thank you’ and I’m like, hold on, y’all are the nut jobs that are running into a burning building to save somebody’s dog,” Sean said. “I’m like, why are you guys telling me thank you? I need to tell y’all thank you, y’all are awesome.”
The Magnet Cove Fire Department reached out on social media earlier this week to thank the Malvern business for donating some much-needed hydration to their station.
“We would like to take the time to thank Ross Family Electric for the generous donation of water and Gatorade,” the department posted on their Facebook page.
“The summer time is hot on our firefighters and we certainly go through a lot of water responding to all our calls,” the post states. “Community members like this make our jobs a little easier when it counts. Thank you guys!”
This was the second time the electrical company donated to the station in Magnet Cove. Sean said the first time they brought items to the station, he sadly didn’t get the chance to visit very long because the department received an emergency call shortly after his arrival.
“The first time I went out to the Magnet Cove one, I got there and three minutes later, I heard the siren go off,” Sean said.
“He was standing there talking, he stopped mid-sentence, he dropped his head, it was a look of utter exhaustion…I was there five minutes in total, and two minutes of that was just me trying to stay out of their way while they loaded up in a truck,” he said.
“This time I got to go and actually meet with some of their guys,” Sean said. Ross Family Electric also donated similar items to the 70 West Fire Rescue, Piney Fire Department and the station in Lake Hamilton in recent weeks.
Sean said he’s happy to provide snacks and drinks for firefighters who spend hours at a time in the field.
“Sometimes they’re stuck five, six hours fighting fires and some of these guys have, you know, diabetes and stuff like that where they need to eat pretty regularly, just a snack to keep going,” he said, adding that these volunteer heroes are sometimes pulling double-duty or more because they get called to practically every scene of an emergency call, whether there’s a fire or not—any assistance we can offer to help them do their duty is a very good thing, indeed.
Sean said he reached out to other police departments and EMS service agencies to offer donations to them, as well. Those departments graciously declined the offers and instead urged him to stay focused on helping the volunteer fire departments as he’d previously done, saying that they appreciated the very thought but felt that the volunteer agencies had greater need.
“He’s like, ‘The thought of it is more than you will ever understand,’ “ Sean said.
Ross Family Electric gave thanks on social media to Affordable Overhead Doors & More, Affordable Drain Cleaning & Repair and Spa City IRepair for assisting in the effort by donating items that the electrical company have added to their periodic distribution. Sean said he’s grateful for them and would love to have more local companies get involved, as well.
“I’ve got some other small businesses that are starting to join me,” he said, adding that he invites any other businesses that would like to join Ross Family Electric in this endeavor to call them at 501-282-5631.
“They can call us, they can coordinate with us. If they just simply want to find out the dates, times, stuff like that, the fire chief’s number so that they can go and do it by themselves, that’s fine,” he said. “My goal is not to run this thing. My goal is to just get it to happen.”
Sean is willing to sync the company’s efforts with the goals of other business and organizations, or to simply point them in the right direction. He doesn’t care about props or glory, he just wants to see more people offering regular help to these vital agencies who could really benefit from the kindness of the community.
“I want to get stuff to these guys because if they’re spending money on waters and Gatorades, that’s that many less masks and boots and all this other stuff that they can buy,” Sean said.
“I want to get it to where weekly, I’ve got people showing up to fire stations donating stuff, telling them Thank You’s,” Sean said. “I would love to get more people involved. Even if they don’t have time, if they simply want to reach out to us and call in an order to Sam’s Club or something, I could go on the weekends with a truck and trailer and pick up an order.”
The company has already made space in their building to store donations until they can be handed out.
“We’ll put it in a designated spot that’s literally taped off only for first responders,” Sean explained. “All my guys know not to touch anything in that square, they’re not allowed to touch anything in there. I’m the only one, and I’ve got one other guy who helps me load up the van sometimes. And I will donate stuff on their behalf, they can tape business cards to them, I don’t care, I just want to get stuff to these guys who need it.”
Please contact Ross Family Electric if you or your business would like to join their donation efforts and make a positive impact for our local heroes. Again, the number is 501-282-5631.