The Malvern Rotary Club welcomed Brynn Hobbs to their April luncheon meeting at the Malvern County Club. Hobbs is a local licensed insurance agent with State Farm but came to speak to Rotary members about the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), for which he is an avid proponent.
“It’s one of those things that I got started volunteering in several years ago. Initially, it was just because someone asked me if I would help out,” Hobbs said of his involvement. “Over the years, I’ve grown to become very passionate about it.”
ASPSF’s mission is to provide single parents with “a culture of support” and monetary assistance to further their education, and ideally, improve their family’s financial standing and overall quality of life.
“We help eligible single parents in Arkansas build a new future for their families,” as stated on their website. “At ASPSF, we support both part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing a postsecondary education, including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and certificate programs. We also make referrals to additional services to help with other needs, and offer developmental programs to help you be job ready.”
Not only do they award funds to be used for college or living expenses, they follow up with the recipients with additional resources and support, to ensure students feel encouraged to complete their educational journey and seek the brightest opportunities available to them after graduation.
Additional resources include things like training seminars on nutritional cooking and financial literacy. Other events like periodic picnics and award ceremonies are common throughout the year, and all activities and are meant to foster a network of support for students and to increase their odds for success, both in the classroom and the job market.
