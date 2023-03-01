Food Center in Malvern said goodbye to one of their hardest working and most faithful employees yesterday, after almost 53 years of service.
Jack Rynders has worked at the local grocery store for decades and is still as friendly and hardworking as he was his first day on the job, wearing an easy smile and greeting each customer like family. He has served in various roles during the length of his employment and was acting store manager until a few years ago, when he “semi-retired,” according to current manager, Kristin Womack.
Jack had since been working in the stockroom on a part-time basis, but after his wife Joyce recently announced her own retirement from Farmers Bank & Trust after 28 years with the company and over 39 years in the banking business, Jack decided that he, too, was ready to slow down a bit and spend more time with his loving wife and family.
Read the full story in Wednesday's March 1 newspaper edition.