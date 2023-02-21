Farmers Bank & Trust (FB&T) HMDA Loan Operations Officer & Vice President Joyce Rynders is set to retire on March 1. The longtime professional has spent more than 28 years at FB&T and has been in banking for a total of 39 years.
Originally from Lenni, Pennsylvania, Rynders came to Arkansas as a high school senior and has remained in the region ever since. She is a 1983 graduate of Henderson State University, where she studied business management and marketing. The following year, she began her banking career with The Bank of Malvern.
Originally in bookkeeping, Joyce moved into the loan department in 1986 and has remained in the sector ever since. In October 1995, Joyce began her career with Southern State Bank in Malvern. The location in 2008 was acquired by Farmers Bank & Trust and became the Malvern Main Branch. As the HDMA Loan Operations Officer, Joyce has overseen and maintained compliance for home and mortgage lending at FB&T.
“Joyce has been a big part of the banking community in Malvern for the last 39 years,” said Scott White, Malvern Market President at Farmers Bank & Trust. “She has been very active with the Magnet Cove Schools over the years as well. We want to thank her for all her work on behalf of Farmers Bank and Trust. We also want to congratulate her on her retirement.”
In retirement, Joyce plans to enjoy more time with her family – specifically her three grandsons and granddaughter.
“That’s why I am retiring,” she said. “I think I want to be a full-time grandparent now. My husband, Jack, is even retiring on the same day, so we can help transporting the grandkids and everything else. We will be visiting them all the time now.”
