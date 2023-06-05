Rachel Bearden is Hot Spring County’s Extension Agent, working with the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture and the Hot Spring County Extension service.
Rachel and her husband are cow calf producers in Friendship along the Ouachita River. They are sixth generation farmers and began their herd in 2013. Along with cattle, their farm has quarter horses, hay, sheep and timber. The farm also includes two barn cats, two livestock guardian dogs, one pet rabbit, two barn cats and two Australian shepherds. Rachel’s husband manages their land and livestock full time. Ms. Bearden reports that her fondest childhood memories are on her family’s farm; feeding cows with her Papa and her dad. The farm is where she learned to swim, drive a stick shift, to pull a calf and many life lessons. “I am very proud to be able to carry on the family legacy”, she states.
Rachel is an accomplished barrel racer and has been competing since her preteen years. She competed through high school and college and was on the Southern Arkansas University Rodeo team for several years. She is currently serving a third term as ABRA, Arkansas Barrel Racing Association, president.
Rachel’s mother was a teacher at Little Rock’s Central High school and she commuted with her mom for her high school years, graduating from Central in 2008. She graduated from Southern Arkansas University in 2012 with a Bachelor's of Science in Agriculture with a double major in Biology and Agriculture Science, with a minor in Animal Science. Her original goal was to become a veterinarian and attended Ross University College of Veterinary Medicine from Fall 2012-Spring 2013.
After that year she changed her mind about her career and returned home. Rachel reports she fell into teaching- started a Masters in Arts of Teaching, focusing on Secondary Life Science Education at University of Arkansas Monticello. She graduated with that degree in 2014 and in 2015 she obtained a Masters in Science of Agriculture, focusing in Agribusiness from Southern Arkansas University.
Rachel tells this writer “They say if you want to hear God laugh, tell him your plans. In 2013, He taught me to stop trying to make plans. Teaching was the first place I landed, but after 2 years in the classroom, it was clear that wasn’t where I was supposed to be. My husband and I had gotten married and started our own cattle operation, and no matter where I went, agriculture was always what I was the most passionate about. I grew up in the 4-H program here in Hot Spring County and this job came open about two weeks after I turned in my resignation from teaching. Sometimes the Lord needs you to step out on faith, and He had a perfect plan to get me here. This job has been the perfect blend of all the experiences and things I am passionate about, plus I was blessed enough to start in my home county.”
When asked what her job details Rachel responded “The easiest way to explain my job is that I make research practical, simply it’s my job to help people. Most people know that I make farm visits, work with 4-Hers, and help with the Master Gardener Plant Sale, but many don’t realize how much of an impact all those things can have. Last year, through our agriculture education programs, 112 producers reported implementing practices resulting in a total savings of over $471,500.”
Rachel enjoys traveling and meeting new people and learning about new cultures. She has visited 7 countries, 26 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. She does admit that these days with their work on the farm it is hard to get away for long trips. They do enjoy taking their daughter, Lexi Grace, to the Little Rock Zoo.
Rachel and her family are members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and she currently serves on its mission team, as the Vacation Bible School director, and recently began teaching the girls college Sunday school class. She and her husband are very active with Farm Bureau, Cattlemen’s Association and serve on the State Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, holding several positions on the county level. Rachel serves at the ex-officio to the HSC Fair Board as our county’s extension agent.
Rachel and her team are ready to help Hot Spring County residents with anything they can. Their office has information to help not only local farmers and ranchers but all citizens of Hot Spring county in areas of Family and Consumer Sciences, 4-H clubs and youth development and AG and natural resources. Please contact their office with any questions. Rachel hopes to serve all Hot Spring County citizens in any way she can.
For more information
https://www.uaex.uada.edu/counties/hot-spring/
Hot Spring County Cooperative Extension Service
1415 Smith Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501.332.5267 – (Phone)
501.332.4858 – (Fax)