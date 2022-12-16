Malvern City Council Alderwoman Mary Fraction will be retiring from her long and productive tenure on the Council at the end of this year.
Fraction has diligently served the citizens of Ward 1 for over 29 years, and she’s been integral in bringing many positive changes to the city, as well as helping to keep the municipal wheels in motion and running smoothly. Fraction’s hard work and dedication to the citizens of Malvern has been much appreciated, as evidenced by her enduring success at the polls.
Fraction was born and raised in Nacogdoches, Tex., but brought herself to Malvern after meeting Mr. Roosevelt Fraction, a local native.
“I tell everybody I came here, following a man around,” she said jokingly.
Roosevelt must have been worth the trouble, because after visiting Malvern a few times with her new husband, Mrs. Mary made the move here and never looked back, establishing herself locally and commuting to Little Rock to work as an analytical medical records technician while Roosevelt worked as a registered physical therapist.
The Fractions enjoyed their blended family and their successful careers, but Mary knew she had more to give, and she found a way to fulfill her soul’s desire and help meet the needs of her community through serving on the City Council.
When Mary first moved to the Malvern area, she met a lot of residents, especially older folks, who had concerns and issues needing to be addressed but who felt like they had no voice, nor a receptive ear to hear them. They saw Mary, a people-person who was articulate, caring and not afraid to speak up, as someone who could be that trusted voice when dealing with the city.
“I just saw a lot of things that we could do,” she said.
Fraction fought to get a local road reopened that was an important thoroughfare for the residents in her ward. She also helped get outdoor lighting for one residential area that desperately needed it, and she helped rename the main drag in town for the much-deserving civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr.
When resistance or obstacles arose, Fraction didn’t let them stop her. She fought for the things that were important to her constituents and always pushed for positive change. And where others might decide to take a break and focus on themselves, Fraction knew the impact she could make and continued to throw her name in the political ring, year after year—and the citizens in her ward couldn’t be more grateful.
“I feel like my time was really worth being there, really profiting,” she said of her tenure on the City Council. “We got a lot done.”
Fraction and the other Aldermen may have gently butted heads on occasion, but they always had good intentions and the best interest of the people in mind.
“I admire everybody up there,” she said of her fellow City Council Aldermen. “We all have to work together.” She added that even when they disagreed, they always treated each other and focused on doing what was right for the people.
“I just want to thank everybody, they’ve been so nice, people not only in my ward, but just different people within the city,” Fraction said, noting that she served all citizens as faithfully as she could, regardless of where their residence fell on the map. She got calls from people all over Malvern who wanted to voice their concerns, and she always did her best to help.
“I’d go forward and try to do everything I could do, to do what they asked,” she said.
Mary has done other important work for the citizens through her association with the Central Arkansas Development Council, and she helps local small businesses through the Chamber of Commerce’s Revolving Loan Fund program. The RLF program offers financial assistance for the development and expansion of small businesses.
“When the bank can’t make a loan, they come to the RLF,” Mary explained. “I’ve been working on that ever since they opened, I guess about 20-something years.”
Mary will miss her seat on the City Council, working with her fellow Aldermen in the best interest of the citizens, and her easy working relationship with the mayor and other city officials. Most of all, she will miss being the voice for the citizens in her ward, but she feels good about the time she spent on the City Council and the things they were able to accomplish together.
“What I want to tell the public is just, thank you, thank you,” Mary said. “The people have been so nice to me, and I just want to say I appreciate them, I appreciate Malvern, and I really like Malvern, it just really felt like home.”