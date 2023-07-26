The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for two scholarship programs for students enrolled in or entering an undergraduate or post-graduate degree program related to agriculture or a post-graduate degree program related to veterinary medicine. Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2023, and can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/scholarships/.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to administer Act 706 which was sponsored by Senator Ricky Hill, Senator Missy Irvin, Senator Greg Leding, and Representative Deann Vaught during the 2023 legislative session and will provide scholarship funding for students seeking agriculture and veterinary careers in Arkansas,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.
Recipients of the agriculture scholarship for an undergraduate program may receive up to $8,000 per year for up to four years. Applicants must be enrolled in or entering an undergraduate degree program or a post-graduate degree program related to agriculture. Applicants must agree to work full-time in Arkansas for at least two years upon graduation.
Recipients of the rural veterinary scholarship may receive up to $15,000 per year for up to four years. Applicants must be enrolled in or entering a post-graduate degree program in veterinary medicine at an institution of higher education. Applicants must agree to work full-time upon graduation in rural Arkansas or for a licensed veterinary practice with at least 50 percent of the practice being food animals.
Selections will be based on academic achievement, character, leadership, career plans, and financial need.