The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library recently shared their August Event Calendar. It includes important details related to the Summer Reading Program, as well as dates and times of other cool craft sessions and community events coming up this month.
Library associates have already been hard at work this month, handing out free books and sharing library info with the public yesterday at the “Back to School Block Party” at the Hot Spring County Courthouse Lawn. Other local businesses and organizations were also on hand at the event to give attendees free school supplies, food, clothes and even haircuts.
Upcoming events and important dates include:
The Deadline to Log Summer Reading, which is today, Aug. 4. Summer Reading must be logged on Read Squared or forms dropped off at the circulation desk.
Feel free to drop by the library’s Community Room and choose craft supplies to complete your creation for the “A La Carte Craft Day” on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Tuesday, Aug. 8: The “Super Reader Party” will start at 2 p.m.
Summer Reading Program participants that achieved the 1,400-minute level are invited to the Super Reader Party. They will have ice cream and discuss participants’ favorite events and books of the summer.
