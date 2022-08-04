The Arkansas Senate has officially adopted the findings and recommendations put forth by the Senate Ethics Committee in relation to ethics violations recently made by Senators Alan Clark and Mark Johnson. Clark represents District 13, which comprises a large portion of Hot Spring County.
According to a Senate Ethics Committee report compiled early last month, Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, filed a petition on June 15 accusing Johnson of forging Clark’s signature on a sign-in sheet associated with a June 3 Boys State Committee meeting the two were supposed to attend.
“I, Senator Jimmy Hickey, Jr., have good reason to believe that Senator Mark Johnson has violated the Senate’s Code of Ethics,” Hickey’s initial letter to the committee states. He cited several sections of the Senate Code of Ethics, Rule 24, which “define the ethical expectations, provide a process for addressing accusations of ethical misconduct, and to provide for sanctions and penalties.”
According to the Senate Ethics Committee’s findings of fact, Clark traveled to Little Rock to take part in a June 3 Boys State Senate meeting being held in the Senate Chamber during Boys State 2022, a week-long civic education camp for high school juniors.
Clark texted Johnson that morning and requested that his fellow senator sign him into the meeting because Clark reported feeling ill, stating, “Would y’all sign me in? I am at Capitol Hill but running a fever so didn’t come over.”
Johnson then approached a Senate staffer who had the sign-in sheet and informed her that he needed to sign in for Clark, saying, “He forgot to sign in.”
According to Johnson’s written and oral testimony before the Committee, “I signed on behalf of Senator Clark, at his specific direction, with the understanding that he had been in attendance, at least in part, for the morning session.”
Read the full story in Wednesday's Aug. 3 newspaper edition.