The trial of a man accused of shooting beloved Malvern native Brent Scrimshire while he was on duty with the Hot Springs Police Department back in 2020 is adjourned, and the verdict is in, after almost a week of emotional testimony and a swath of evidence being presented to the jury.
It took the panel of seven women and five men precisely three hours to find Kayvon Ward guilty, not of capital murder, but of the lesser charge of murder in the first degree. Ward was also found guilty of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operation and fleeing.
Ward never denied shooting Officer Scrimshire on the night of March 10 during a routine traffic stop for Ward’s failure to yield at a stop sign, but his defense attorney, Bill James, argued that the state didn’t show enough proof of premeditation or intent to kill. James also brought in a forensic psychologist and the defendant’s close family and friends to cast doubt on Ward’s mental status.
Sentencing and victim impact statements will take place today in the Garland County Div. IV Circuit Court under the auspices of the Hon., Marcia Hearnsberger, who has presided over the case since Ward and his girlfriend, Coraima Hernandez, were initially charged with multiple crimes related to the incident two years ago.
Before closing arguments were made Thursday afternoon, the defense called its last witness, Ayanna Williams. to highlight Ward’s alleged mental deficits and strange behavior in the months leading up to the 2020 shooting.
Williams testified that she and Ward had lost touch a couple of years before the incident, but Ward’s mother called her in the summer of 2019 out of concern for her son, and after making contact with Ward, Williams also thought he seemed to be exhibiting unusual behavior for the friend she once knew. On cross examination, the state argued that she hadn’t seen Ward in quite a while and had no idea what was really going on with him at that time.
After the defense rested its case, rebuttal witnesses for the state were called to refute the schizophrenia diagnosis made by the defense’s expert witness, Dr. Benjamin Silver, the previous day. Dr. Lacey Willette, forensic psychologist at Arkansas State Hospital, evaluated Ward for competency to stand trial under a court order in Feb. 2021. She said she did not make a diagnosis at that time because the defendant had not displayed signs of current or past symptoms, had never been treated for a mental illness and the defendant himself stated to her that he had never had any mental issues, suffered any delusions nor heard any voices.
“Honestly, it was not even on my radar,” Willette said of a possible diagnosis for schizophrenia.
When Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro asked Willette her opinion about Silver’s assessment that Ward had schizophrenia in remission, Willette said it does exist at times but is pretty rare, in her experience. She said remission usually happens when things are going extremely well in a person’s life, but in a person who is incarcerated, the opposite happens, as their symptoms typically get more severe.
Under defense questioning, Willette said she would need more information if she were to agree with Silver’s evaluation because the reports were vague and she has never seen anyone go into remission without medication. Ward is not on any type of antipsychotic medications and has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to Silver’s July 15 evaluation.
Willette also pointed out that Silver had made a “provisional diagnosis” of schizophrenia, which basically means that more information is needed for a final diagnosis, but defense noted that Willette only spent about an hour and a half with the defendant and did not perform or consider all the tests that Silver’s evaluation had utilized.
The state also called Dr. Rachel Fazio to the stand. Fazio is a clinical psychologist in private practice and has a contract to do evaluations for Garland County through the Community Mental Health Center. Fazio met with Ward on March 26 to do a “fitness to proceed” evaluation of the defendant. Defense made much of the fact that she did not have the full case file at the time of the evaluation, but Fazio said she wanted to do it as close in time to the event as possible, to gauge Ward’s mental state closer to the moment, and also that the type of evaluation she performed did not require the full report.
To continue reading: pick up a copy of today's Malvern Daily Record.