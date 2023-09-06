This is your friendly reminder that there will be a community meeting among residents of Pine Bluff Street and local law enforcement this Friday, Sept. 8, at the Malvern Police department.
Several MPD officers will be meeting with concerned citizens to discuss the state of criminal activity in the neighborhood and the possibility of starting a local Neighborhood Watch program. Officers will also be sharing “Hard Target “ tips, in an effort to help residents deter crime at their own homes and property.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the City Council boardroom inside the police station on South Main Street.