Hot Spring County Judge, Dennis Thornton, invited the Walters family to join him at the courthouse on Tuesday morning, as he proclaimed September 2023 to be “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” in HSC...
...The Walters family were in attendance because they were key in persuading Thornton to initiate the proclamation, in honor of all children who have dealt with cancer, but specifically, in fond remembrance of their beloved family member, Savannah Kassandra Walters.
Savannah was a student at Cutter Morning Star High School when she was diagnosed in Jan. 2019 at the age of 17 with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
“She was told she would not be able to return to school. Everything changed. Through it all, Savannah persevered,” as stated on the Savannah Walters Memorial Foundation website.
Savannah would fight through her symptoms and her treatment to join the other students at prom, at the seniors’ last day in the classroom, and at the senior parade. She walked the stage at graduation and took her diploma in hand, just as her friends and fellow classmates did that day, but she became very ill once again immediately after the graduation ceremony.
