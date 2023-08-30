Don’t miss all the fun things being cooked up for September at the Malvern/HSC Library! Check out their Calendar of Events below, and be sure to visit their website for future activities they are currently planning:
Saturday, September 2nd to Monday, September 4th—
Labor Day Holiday
The library will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Thursday, September 7th—
Design a Lego Character 12 Noon to 7 pm
Drop by our craft table to design your own Lego character. Activity can be completed in the library or at home.
Friday, September 8th—
Tech Connect
Schedule a time with our IT Support Specialist for one-on-one assistance with your technology issues. Please bring your charged device with you and a list of questions. Register online or give us a call.
Friday, September 8th—
Homeschool Curriculum Swap 2 pm
Bring your curriculum that you no longer need and share it with other homeschoolers.
Saturday, September 9th—
Free Popcorn 9 am to 1 pm
Drop by the library for a free bag of popcorn while supplies last.
Read more details in Wednesday's Aug. 30 newspaper edition.