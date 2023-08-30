Malvern-HSC Library
Photo by Virginia Pitts.

Don’t miss all the fun things being cooked up for September at the Malvern/HSC Library! Check out their Calendar of Events below, and be sure to visit their website for future activities they are currently planning:

Saturday, September 2nd to Monday, September 4th—  

Labor Day Holiday

The library will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Thursday, September 7th—

Design a Lego Character 12 Noon to 7 pm

Drop by our craft table to design your own Lego character.  Activity can be completed in the library or at home.

Friday, September 8th—

Tech Connect

Schedule a time with our IT Support Specialist for one-on-one assistance with your technology issues.  Please bring your charged device with you and a list of questions.  Register online or give us a call.

Friday, September 8th—

Homeschool Curriculum Swap 2 pm

Bring your curriculum that you no longer need and share it with other homeschoolers.    

Saturday, September 9th—

Free Popcorn 9 am to 1 pm

Drop by the library for a free bag of popcorn while supplies last.

Read more details in Wednesday's Aug. 30 newspaper edition.

