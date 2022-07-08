Reigning Mrs. Hot Spring County, Angela Sexton, was awarded the “Platform Award” during her participation in the Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant on June 25 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Sexton is the director of financial aid at Arkansas State University Three Rivers and is currently serving as Captain of the ASUTR & Friends Community Team, a group of caring individuals committed to collecting donations for the Summer Cereal Drive.
The Summer Cereal Drive, sponsored each year by THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank, tasks teams and individuals with collecting boxes of cereal and other non-perishable breakfast food items to help fight food insecurity across Arkansas.
Sexton has been heavily involved in fundraising efforts for the annual Summer Cereal Drive for the last four years, and she chose to compete in the Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant, in part, to raise awareness of the issue and promote a giving spirit in an effort to help feed hungry Arkansans.
Sexton’s tireless efforts earned her the esteemed recognition during the course of the Mrs. Arkansas America competition, and she will continue to raise awareness of the annual Summer Cereal Drive event and food insecurity in Arkansas in her role as Mrs. Hot Spring County throughout the coming year.
The ASUTR & Friends team is still collecting items and monetary donations for the Summer Cereal Drive and are on track to greatly exceed their goal of collecting over 10,000 boxes of cereal. If you would like to help this important cause, contact Sexton at 501-332-0298.