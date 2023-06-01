The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Angela Sexton to speak at their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Sexton was there to discuss the 23rd annual THV11 Summer Cereal Drive, a statewide fundraiser sponsored by THV11 and the Arkansas Foodbank that seeks to alleviate food insecurity throughout the summer months in Arkansas.
“The Summer Cereal Drive provides non-perishable breakfast items for children and families in Central Arkansas who would otherwise go without the most important meal of the day,” according to the Arkansas Foodbank.
“Since 2000, teams across central and south Arkansas have competed to provide the most cereal to our neighbors facing hardships — particularly children — during summer months,” as stated on the organization’s website. “While many of us look forward to summer, 1 in 5 children in our state face increased levels of food insecurity as schools close classrooms and kitchens during summer break.”
Food insecurity, simply put, is when a person is unsure of where their next meal is coming from. Sexton shared information and statistics that show about 28 percent of Arkansas children “have limited access to adequate food”, and around 19 percent of all Arkansans are currently facing hunger.
