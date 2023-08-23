ancial aid at ASU Three Rivers, is traveling to Virginia Beach next week to compete in the 2023 Ultimate International Miss Pageant, which will take place throughout a multi-day event at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.
“Our mission at Ultimate International Miss is simple - we want to inspire young women to be the ultimate version of themselves,” as stated on the pageant website. “We strive to help girls understand that truly embracing who they are will allow them to become their personal best. We hope this inspires them to achieve goals and dreams they have only ever imagined.”
Sexton will be representing Arkansas in the UIM competition as the reigning Elite Mrs. Diamond State. She is 48 years old, a mother of four children, and happily married to her husband, Dallas.
Sexton stays busy with her full-time job at the college, running Goosehead Insurance with her husband, enjoying outdoor fun and physical fitness, and working year-round to prepare for and participate in the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive.
Sexton is an avid volunteer for the annual fundraiser, which helps collect breakfast food items every summer that are then distributed to hungry people around the state through the Arkansas Foodbank. Sexton looks forward to sharing her passion for fighting food insecurity on the national stage.
“I plan to use my crown as my voice to combat food insecurity here in our state as well as across the nation if given the opportunity,” Sexton stated about her participation. “I firmly believe that good nutrition and a warm smile can change the outlook someone has on life…I am honored to be on this journey to make the world a better place one smile at a time.”
