The City of Malvern Animal Shelter is trying harder than ever this month to help the animals being housed at their facility find new owners who can graciously provide a pet in need with a new life—and a supportive and loving “forever home” that these animals can finally call their own.
“Clear the Shelters” is a nationwide initiative taking place the entire month of August in animal rescue centers and shelters all over the country. The shelter in Malvern jumped on board with the nationwide effort because they have been operating at full capacity for weeks now and are desperately needing more help to care for and rehome these precious animals, one or more of whom would undoubtedly prove to be a great new member of your own little tribe.
“Calling all dog lovers! Our shelter is currently overcapacity, and our adorable pups are in dire need of your help,” shelter officials stated on social media.
“Don't pass up this opportunity to bring one of these wonderful pooches into your loving home! Your compassion can make all the difference in their lives! Adopting from your local shelter saves two lives as it allows space for another dog in need. Each of these pups has so much unconditional love to give,” according to the statement.
To help our local shelter in their own lofty endeavor to empty the kennels, we’ve chosen to once again share information and highlights about some of the many awesome animals currently taking up residence at the Malvern Animal Shelter.
Take Kristie, for example. She’s a mid-sized, brindle-colored, pretty girl who is very sweet and has a good nature.
“They Call Me Kristie,” her human spokesperson shared on social media. “I am an easy-going girl who appreciates the company of calm and polite friends. I have the manners to match my charming personality!”
Kristie has called the shelter home for over a year now. Mind you, the shelter’s director, Stacy Bates, and her right hand man, Donnie Walker, love taking care of such a sweet girl, but they would love it even more if Kristie could find a loving family to give her the affection, the treats, and the snuggles she deserves.