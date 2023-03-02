HSC Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner recently announced several items of noteworthy news from his department. For starters, they’ve made arrests in two Jan. 2023 search warrant cases.
They’ve also begun the process of procuring taser guns and radar equipment for the deputies.
“We have gotten funding and placed orders for additional tasers and some new radars for the patrol units. We also got certified to use the Counter Drug Task Force helicopters,” Finkbeiner posted to social media on Feb. 20.
