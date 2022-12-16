Sheriff Mike Cash wants to notify the residents of Hot Spring County of a level 3 High-Risk Person moving to your area.
Greg Smith was convicted of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, with 4 minor females.
Smith will be moving to 399 Perla Road, Malvern, AR 72104.
Sheriff Cash does NOT have any control over the release of Sex Offenders from the Arkansas Department of Corrections; the Arkansas Parole Board determines whether an offender is released. All addresses are checked before moving if they meet the guidelines of distance from schools, daycares, and parks, they are approved to live at that residence.
For further information about sex offenders, contact LT. Jerry Norwood @ 501-815-3514, or you can go to our website @ hotspringcountysheriff.com.