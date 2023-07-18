Deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office made two major busts within the city limits of Malvern last week, confiscating substantial amounts of contraband and apprehending suspects who are now facing a multitude of criminal charges, according to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday morning’s crime fighting began with a traffic stop that led to an arrest and the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.
“We started getting information on this investigation about three months ago,” said Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner. “We have been tracking this and investigating this for awhile.”
Finkbeiner said a suspect that had been under surveillance for suspected narcotics trafficking was located at the Budget Inn on East Page Avenue Thursday morning. When the suspect left the motel property, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found multiple illicit drugs in the suspect’s possession.
“Early yesterday morning around 12:30, one o’clock, we had located him and were doing surveillance, and after a period of time he left the location, and we were able to conduct a traffic stop,” Finkbeiner said.
Deputies seized one-half pound of methamphetamine, 1.3 ounces of cocaine, about half an ounce of marijuana during a search of the vehicle.
“Potential charges include Possession of a Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver, Narcotics Trafficking and additional charges are likely,” as stated on the department’s social media page.
“This is no longer the place for this type of activity,” the post states. “Many more investigations are underway and we may be coming to a drug dealer near you soon!”
Later that afternoon, deputies had another fruitful search while executing a warrant at a business located on West Page Avenue.
