This year’s county fair will feature a great opportunity for young women, and an enjoyable event for the whole community—the Hot Spring County Fair Queen Pageant, scheduled for Saturday, August 26.
The pageant will take place at the Ouachita High School Auditorium at 4 p.m. Young ladies will vie for the crowns awarded in their age division, and the one who is crowned HSC Fair Queen Miss (ages 18-23 years) will also win a one-year scholarship to ASU Three Rivers and a chance to compete in the Miss Arkansas State Fair Pageant.
Contestants at this year’s HSC Fair Pageant will be competing in the following age categories:
Baby Miss—zero to 11 months
Toddler—12 to 23 months
Teeny Miss—2-3 years
Little Miss—4-5 years
Petite Miss—6-8 years
Young Miss—9-11 years
Preteen Miss—12-13 years
Junior Miss—18-23 years
Only the Junior Miss and Miss contestants have to be reside within county limits. “If you school of choice into Hot Spring County or are a Full Time ASU student you do qualify for divisions going to District & State,” according to organizers of the event, as stated on social media.
There is a required $50 pageant entry fee, and optional categories include an additional charge. Contestants must be legal residents of The Natural State and competing in the appropriate age division on the day of the pageant.
Entry forms and more details about the pageant can be found online via the following links:
https://drive.google.com/.../1jpuRDniBtdyFQM8LGpi.../view…
https://drive.google.com/.../1IJD591dSz.../view…
The above links can also be found on the “Hot Spring County Fairgrounds” Facebook page.
For more information about the pageant, contact Mckenzie Clift at 501-802-5100 or mlclift8@gmail.com.