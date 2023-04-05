The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Scott Sikora, director of the Workforce Development program at ASU Three Rivers, to speak at their weekly meeting March 28 at the FBC Family Life Center on South Main Street.
Sikora was appointed to the workforce program director’s role in February after Mason Robinson vacated the position for another job opportunity. He spoke to the Lions Club members about the workforce development classes, and other key facets of the college’s education programs that have been enhanced in the last few years to better serve both businesses and employees in the local area.
Sikora was an easy choice to replace Robinson because he’s worked as an instructor in the program for almost eight years and has been integral to the workforce program’s continual success and expansion.
ASUTR’s Workforce Development program is a vital component of the college’s curriculum. The program is designed to help businesses enhance the knowledge and performance of their current employees, to ensure future success on and off the job, and to equip potential employees with the relevant industry skills that these employers need.