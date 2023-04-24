Lono-Rolla Community Center was built in 1938, and in 2020 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Many residents can remember playing basketball in this gym or they remember their parents playing here.
Many may not realize the gym is still hosting games for the youth and adults today. Anyone interested in the events held at the community center can follow the Lono-Rolla Community Center Facebook page for dates and times. Open gym nights allow anyone – all ages, and genders to come out for pick up games.
Not interested in basketball – the community center also does other events such as outdoor movies and an amazing Fall Festival. They have just recently started a Youth Collation, so be watching for even more family friendly events.
