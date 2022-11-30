The Malvern-HSC Chamber of Commerce invited Colby Wells, Chief Executive Officer of South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative, Inc., to speak at the Chamber’s monthly Chamber Breakfast event Thursday morning, Nov. 17, on the ASU Three Rivers campus.
Wells brought some of his team from South Central Connect with him, as well as information the public has been eagerly anticipating related to the cooperative’s Internet broadband expansion service, which they’ll be offering through their South Central Connect program, in several areas of Hot Spring County.
Wells worked his way up at SCAEC from a lineman position to being CEO over the course of the last 14 years, and he knows better than anyone the ins and outs of the company’s operations throughout the county, as well as their recent achievements and plans for expansion.
Wells first shared that SCAEC voted in 2016 to implement a smart grid project.
“We have a lot of devices down-line that are protection devices,” Wells said. These protection devices provide alternative power routes when, for instance, a tree falls on a power line, or a car hits an electricity pole.
“Electricity used to be a luxury,” Wells said. “In today’s world it’s a necessity, we gotta have it, so we want those lights turned back on as quickly as we possibly can.”
Building fiber out to connect to those protection devices and facilitate quicker return service gave SCAEC an opportunity to look at how they could bring broadband along for the ride.
“Why not just add excess fiber capacity to that build out and do a fiber in the home project? And that’s how South Central Connect was born,” Wells said.
SCAEC has a defined service territory for their electric, but they had to “go off-system” with their fiber installation to completely loop and connect the service.
“The first area we built through to keep our ring together was in the western side of the county with the Bismarck area,” Wells said. “That area there is actually mainly served by CATC already, so we just passed through to keep our connectivity together and get back into our electric footprint.”
Wells continued, “That kind of opened our eyes that, hey, we could go further off-system with this, we could keep going and serve more of the areas that don’t have connectivity, and actually bring a service to rural Arkansas that’s needed.”
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, established in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), gave SCAEC, Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative, and other local telecommunications providers a chance to compete in a reverse auction for the rights to expand broadband in numerous delineated areas.
SCEAC’s original capability was measured through their electric service, which reaches about 10,000 addresses, but they will be able to offer broadband internet service to about 90,000 homes and businesses, mostly within the northwestern corner of HSC, after their broadband expansion project is complete.
“So, if you look at Malvern, right here where we’re at, and then look at everything north of it, that’s the area that South Central Connect is going to build out,” Wells said as he referenced a map of the region, pointing to the Glen Rose and Magnet Cove communities, adding that CATC will be building out the area south of Malvern.
Wells said that South Central Connect and CATC are contracted to do most of the work in HSC, but some squirrelly areas, such as the northeastern portion of the county that includes Bonnerdale and the western end of Amity Road, could be served by one of these two providers, Resort Cable, or another provider, depending on the specific address.
“That is one of the hardest areas,” he said, adding that he couldn’t speak for other entities, but that SCAEC was about three or four months away from starting a build-out from their Glenwood hut in Pike County, moving east.
“Bonnerdale’s in a good position right now, as far as getting service pretty quick. The Butterfield/Magnet Cove area is similar, that area’s in a good position,” Wells said.
Wells said some areas like Glen Rose will have a slightly longer wait, because the Magnet Cove area must be built up first for connectivity, and because SCAEC must file pole permits with Entergy for some residences that lie within the utility company’s service territory.
“That can be a slow process sometimes, because they’re getting a lot of permits turned into them,” Wells said.
Regardless of the provider, the funds that were made available have paved the way for the whole county to finally have Internet access, at least those on the electrical grid.
“Hot Spring County will completely be served. I don’t think there’s an address that has traditional electric service that will not be served in Hot Spring County, that I’m aware of,” Wells said.
Broadband packages through South Central Connect range from 100 Mbps for $49.95 per month, all the way up to 1000 Mbps and unlimited data for $99.95 per month. With their top plan, they expect customers to be able to have lightning-fast downloads and dependable service, something everyone can look forward to.
Wells said that they expect to have all addresses in their service area equipped with fiber to the home by the end of 2023, if grant funding they’ve applied for is, indeed, awarded to them.
“If the grant goes through, there should be no issues with getting done in 2023,” Wells said.
If not, Wells said they may have to reexamine their plans and funding alternatives, but he felt confident that the whole of SCAEC’s service area in Hot Spring County would have reliable, fast broadband made available by 2025.
“Hot Spring County, for South Central’s area, will be done by 2025,” Wells said.
Wells said SCAEC will have a detailed map of their entire service area and projected service dates available on their website sometime in January 2023. Anyone residing in their service area will be able to look up their address and see an estimated date of service availability.
Information about South Central Connect’s array of services, pricing info, and service map are available at www.southcentralconnect.net.