The Hot Spring County Quorum Court held a special meeting on Friday afternoon at the HSC Courthouse. The agenda focused on regulations surrounding the recent voter approval that will allow the sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages within county limits, as well as a resolution appealing to higher state and federal officials to look into a troubling incident at a local sawmill that has raised environmental concerns within the minds of local citizens.
The first item on the agenda was “An ordinance to amend the appropriation amount for General Fund #1000 to reflect the salary for the Circuit Court security officer as certified law enforcement, to provide a pay raise to one District Court employee and to correct scrivener’s errors as approved in Ordinance #22-61 in the annual operating budget for calendar year 2023.” The bill received a unanimous vote in the affirmative.
