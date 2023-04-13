The City of Malvern, in conjunction with the HSC Solid Waste Authority, are hosting a city-wide Spring Cleanup event that is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
“We will be providing dumpsters that are open to public use to help our residents deal with debris and clutter that has accumulated around their homes and property,” city officials recently announced in a public alert on the city’s official website.
“There will be two dumpster locations conveniently located in Residential areas,” the alert reads. “We hope you will join us in improving the health, wellness, safety, and beauty of our community.”
