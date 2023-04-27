The St. Luke Masonic Lodge #23 is a local nonprofit organization “dedicated to improving the lives of others.”
The members seek to share that objective within the community. As such, they’ll be hosting a “Family Fun Day” free for the public on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m at Centennial Park in Malvern.
Free food, fun activities for all ages, and guest speakers talking about today’s most important health and social issues will be presented at the public event, and all are encouraged to attend.
The event will be a way for families to connect with each other, and with their neighbors, as we share in family-friendly fun and learn about important issues that are common to us all, in one way or another.
Besides great food, some cool activities and events planned for that day are the gorgeous motorcycles that will be on display, horseshoe games heating up, photo ops with Batman, bounce houses for the kids, and several door prizes to be given away.
