Saturday, May 13th marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many, hunger.
So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Hot Springs who need our help.
Last year, The Main Post Office collected over 12,800 lbs. of food, while the Albert Pike Post Office collected 17,100 lbs. This year we are setting a goal of 14,000 and 18,000 lbs. that will help the local food pantries feed even more people.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the holiday season. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th and your letter carrier will do the rest. Please help us in our fight to end hunger, as we celebrate our 31st anniversary year in America’s great day of giving.