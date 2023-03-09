State agencies will hold a public information session regarding the Anthony Timberlands discharge at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the Arkansas State University Three Rivers campus in Malvern.
The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, Division of Environmental Quality, Office of Water Quality, in coordination with Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will hold the meeting to discuss the pollution incident in Town and Chatman creeks involving Anthony Timberlands, Inc.
The meeting will be held in Lecture Hall (A309) at the Arkansas State University Three Rivers Campus, One College Circle.
Documents related to the incident may be accessed through the DEQ website.