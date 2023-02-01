Over one hundred 4th-grade gifted students from Arkansas schools in the Dawson Education Service Cooperative, including our very own Malvern Elementary, participated in a STEM Day activity Friday on campus at ASU Three Rivers.
MES/Wilson Intermediate GT Instructor, Brenda Rush, works closely with her colleagues and fellow GT teachers, Kristen White from Fountain Lake SD and Laura West from Hot Springs SD, to organize and pull off these STEM Day events for gifted intermediate-level students from around the state. They’ve had several such events for 5th- and 6th-grade students at ASU Three Rivers, but Rush said the Jan. 27 STEM Day was the first they’ve held for 4th-grade.
Each STEM Day presents students with fun and interesting tasks they are challenged to complete in the most creative and successful ways they can think of. The last STEM Day at ASU Three Rivers saw 5th-grade GT students tasked with building roller coasters using unconventional items like popsicle sticks, straws, paper plates, cardboard tubes, and other materials.
The most recent STEM Day set a daunting challenge before the students, as they were asked to build Moon Rovers and accompanying scenes using items that make the task look more like Mission Impossible than a fun field day away from school. But the smiles seen on the kids’ faces and the easy camaraderie witnessed between them made it clear they were up to the challenge and enjoying the chosen activity.
Rush and her colleagues found the special learning activity through the California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, as part of NASA’s “Engineering in the Classroom” tool for educators. Activities through this learning tool follow the Next Generation Science Standards adopted by multiple states, which were established to elevate the learning standards in America and ensure kids reach common benchmarks in education.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Feb. 1 newspaper edition.