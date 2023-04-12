A Malvern Elementary School 2nd-grader recently did a great thing for the Malvern Animal Shelter, as part of her active involvement in the Pleasant Hill 4-H Club.
4-H members are often required to do good works within their communities, and Ava Hargrave chose to help the waiting cats and dogs that are currently being housed at the local shelter, located at 2625 Canine Dr. in Malvern.
Hargrave has been collecting supplies to donate to the shelter for weeks now, and she and her mom were excited to take the carload of items up to the shelter facility on Monday. They made a brief stop at the Mayor’s Office to pose for pics with Mayor Brenda Weldon and the director of operations at the shelter, Stacy Bates, both of whom wanted to personally thank the young woman for her generous deed, extending those thanks to all who donated to the effort.
Hargrave and her mom dropped off dog food, cat food, cat litter, litter boxes, animal toys, bleach, laundry soap and other assorted items. The shelter employees were especially thankful, as the shelter facility is currently filled to the brim with animals needing to be tended to.
The shelter animals greatly benefit from the kindness of people like Ava, until shelter employees can find the waiting animals their forever homes. For more information on how you can help the Malvern Animal Shelter, call the facility 501-304-0000 or reach out to the Mayor’s Office at 501-332-3628.