The Malvern-HSC Library hosted two community “Foam Party” events at Centennial Park on Friday, July 28, to commemorate the end of the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
The first Magic Mr. Nick’s Foam Party kicked off that afternoon at 3 p.m., and a second event started at 7 p.m. that evening. The later event featured laser lights, but the early gathering was still incredible fun for visitors of all ages.
Even though the Summer Reading Program is all but over, you can still find lots of things to read, learn, do and share at the library!
The “Library of Things” is now available for people who want to try out a new gadget, tool or uncommon library item.
“Do you have a project that requires a power drill, but you don’t want to spend the money on one? Come check it out at the Malvern-HSC Library, complete your work, and bring it back—it’s that simple,” as reported in a previous article highlighting the library’s newest inventory.
Just bring your library card and peruse the vast list of items the library has made available, then check out items just like you would an ordinary book. They’ve got tools, appliances, games, electronics, educational materials, science equipment, and much more.
Item categories listed on the library’s website fall into categories such as Kitchen, Technology, Toys, Arts and Crafts, Tools, Outdoor Games and Bakeware. They even have an “autism kit”, which includes things designed to provide comfort while they educate and entertain the borrower.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Aug. 2 newspaper edition.