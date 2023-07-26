The Malvern-HSC Library is unofficially wrapping up the 2023 Summer Reading Program this week, and they are certainly going out with a bang!
Last week, Arkansas Game & Fish dropped by with a four-foot alligator named “Big Al” and presented information about gators, while the boldest of those in attendance got to get up close and personal with the scaly visitor.
Monday, the library hosted two youth Story Hour activities that featured a “Superheroes Everywhere” theme, which was a proper good time for everyone who came. Yesterday featured an awesome hour-long musical performance by Elizabeth Vidos, better known as “Lady Chops”. Visitors also got to take part in “Puzzle Pandemonium” all day long, if they wanted to be part of a community-wide effort to complete a puzzle and have some unexpected fun.
Today’s activities include the always-fun Lego Club at 10 a.m., followed later in the day by a popular Kid’s Craft session at 2 p.m., when kids will get to create cool “Music Makers” by choosing from an assortment of supplies provided by the library.
The fun wraps up this week with a Teen Craft hour on Thursday, during which participants will get to make their very own comfy no-sew blanket. Then the highlight of the week happens Friday, when Magic Mr. Nick’s Foam Party kicks off at 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, across from the the HSC Museum.
Read more details in Wednesday's July 25 newspaper edition.