Multiple firefighting agencies responded last week to a suspicious fire, set in a location that is close to the site of other suspicious fires which have plagued the local area over the last couple of years.
“That area in itself has always been a problem, people going back there starting fires,” said Brian Billings, Fire Chief with the Magnet Cove Fire Dept.
Billings said his department received a call on April 19, just before 5:30 p.m., alerting them to possible signs of a fire in a wooded area off Darby Lane.
“Smoke in the area is all they told us…near Darby Lane and Military Cutoff, in the Baroid [Mine] area,” Billings said.
“Our units got out there, and we did find a fire, it had obviously been set,” he said.
Sadly, Billings is all-too familiar with this particular area within his department’s jurisdiction.
“For the area, it’s actually pretty common,” he said. “It’s probably one of about five or six fires that I can think of that’s been set in that area in the last year and a half.”
