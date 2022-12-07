Angela Suttle, nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Family Clinic in Bismarck, was awarded the 2022 DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arkansas Nurses Association at the ARNA’s 110th Anniversary Celebration Gala on Nov. 4 in Little Rock.
“We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” ARNA Executive Director Susie Marks said. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
The Lifetime Achievement is one of several categories of DAISY Awards bestowed annually. According to the DAISY Foundation website,
“The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award was created to recognize those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing”.
The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by family members of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away at age 33 from complications associated with idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpua (ITP), a rare blood disorder characterized by abnormally low levels of blood platelets. DAISY is an acronym for “Disease Attacking the Immune System.”
Barnes receive exceptional care from the nursing staff, and his family created the foundation to honor the legacy of Barnes and to thank the medical professionals who serve others in their greatest time of need.
“His family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care, and so they created the DAISY Award to express gratitude to nurses,” said Suttle, who received eight nominations for the award and was chosen from among over 100 other nominees.
Suttle’s invaluable professional skills and her compassionate care have brought a vital resource to many people in the small rural community of Bismarck, and her expert service is greatly appreciated by her patients, their families, and her peers.
Suttle was born and raised in Hot Springs, graduating from Lakeside in 1993. “And that’s kind of where my love for like taking care of people started,” Suttle said.
Suttle had all the required credits by her final year, so she was allowed as a senior to follow the school nurse around campus, to assist her in various medical duties.
“I got to, like, go down to the elementary and put Band-Aids on kids and that kind of stuff, so that’s when my love for nursing really started,” she said.
Suttle earned associate degrees in EMS and Nursing at National Park College but put her education on hold for a bit while raising a family with her first husband. After that marriage ended, Suttle reevaluated her life and made a heartfelt decision that would lead her to become a trusted and essential provider of care for the Bismarck community.
“I was like, you know what, this is my dream, this is my passion, and I’m going to continue my education,” she said.
“I remember sitting in church and some of the older couples here in Bismarck, I was living in Bismarck at that time, and they were talking about how they had not been feeling good and just didn’t feel like driving all the way to Hot Springs and stuff like that,” Suttle shared. “Not that he said it audibly, but it was almost as clear as day God said bring healthcare to Bismarck.”
While Suttle worked on her advanced degrees, Baptist was busy setting up a practice in Bismarck. Suttle was able to do her student internship through Baptist and continued right on through to a rewarding career with them after earning her qualifications.
“This is the only job I never really applied for,” she said. “They just transitioned me from student to nurse practitioner, and I’ve been here ever since.”
Suttle started with Baptist in 2016 and transferred to Bismarck two years ago. She is currently the sole provider at the Bismarck facility, but she is able to provide quality, personalized care with the help of her equally caring and capable staff.
“I have a great staff, so we’re able to see patients and do what we all love to do,” she said.
Suttle and her husband David have six kids and one beloved daughter-in-law between them that they love spending time with all together as a family. She goes hunting with David and shops with the girls, and they are both very active in the church.
Angela and David are children’s pastors at Ark of Praise in Hot Springs, a church dedicated to helping people with addiction get closer to God and further from their substance abuse issues. The Suttles are committed to their mission of building and supporting that program.
“The Ark of Praise is a church for addiction and recovery,” Suttle said. “A lot of times they’re in situations that, you know, they really hadn’t chosen to be in, and we just love on them.”
Suttle is smart, studied, caring, and extremely capable. Her patients trust her implicitly to assess and treat their countless ailments and afflictions. They also benefit from her tips to improve and maintain their overall health. She treats her patients as if they are family, and her genuine concern is appreciated and reciprocated.
“That’s one thing I strive to do, treat everyone like my own family, and even my kids know I have a very large family,” she said. “And there’s 200 patients, so… I try to make myself available, they can call me.”
Bismarck is lucky to have Suttle serving the community. Call the Baptist Health Family Clinic in Bismarck, located at 6679 Hwy 7, at 501-865-2855 if you have any medical needs, concerns or questions about the services they provide.