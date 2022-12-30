The Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors held a meeting on Dec. 19 to discuss normal business in addition to their 2023 Budget, which was submitted to the HSC Quorum Court a few months ago and approved by the Court and member municipalities earlier this month.
Board members in attendance were Kelly Cannon, Jack Davis, Kelly Hodges, Jay Sheets, Mike Smith, and Raymond Yerby. Board member Sharon Paredes arrived a few minutes after the meeting began.
After the minutes from their November meeting and their current payment of bills and bills since packet were approved, SWA Administrator Ray Cook reported on a few mundane items of business before talk focused on the 2023 Budget. Cook moved into the administrator role in early 2021 and has made many changes to improve the SWA’s operation and budgeting of available funds.
The budget for the HSC Solid Waste Authority has been a tense topic since legislative changes in early 2021 made it to where the SWA must now have annual budget approval from a majority of its member municipalities. House Bill #1688, sponsored by local state officials and introduced in March 202, amends the Joint County and Municipal Solid Waste Disposal Act, “To Require That County and Municipal Members Have Budgetary Approval Authority.”
Members of the HSC Solid Waste Authority include the HSC Quorum Court and the cities of Friendship, Donaldson and Midway. With the 2021 amendments, the local SWA now must seek budget approval by the majority of these members before the SWA Board can make a final vote, but some feel the amendments take controls for operations and maintenance away from the very people in charge of getting the job done.
The changes were thought to be in the best interest in the county because of past inactions by Cook’s predecessors at the authority. Money was appropriated for capital projects in the past, but many of those projects were not completed. That money then accumulated in the SWA’s revenue account, and now the law’s been set up so that municipal members must approve any moves the authority makes—meanwhile, those projects that stalled still need to be completed, along with other new items of business and the normal course of operations and maintenance.
The SWA used to operate under a flat user fee, but a 1991 ordinance adopted a one percent county-wide sales tax in lieu of a flat annual fee to fund operations and maintenance costs. Those funds are the central focus of major tension between the SWA and local officials in charge of approving their budget.
Read the full story in Thursday's Dec. 29 newspaper edition.